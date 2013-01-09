Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland's debt agency intends to step up its re-engagement with the market this year after issuing 2.5 billion euros of debt this week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The National Treasury Management Agency kicked off its funding plans for 2013 on Tuesday, raising a quarter of the 10 billion euros it aims to borrow this year ahead of a planned exit from its EU/IMF bailout.
"The NTMA intends to step up its re-engagement with the market during 2013 so that Ireland is positioned to successfully exit the EU/IMF programme," John Corrigan said in a statement, adding that Ireland's first treasury bill auction of the year would take place on Jan. 17.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.