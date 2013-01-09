DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland's debt agency intends to step up its re-engagement with the market this year after issuing 2.5 billion euros of debt this week, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The National Treasury Management Agency kicked off its funding plans for 2013 on Tuesday, raising a quarter of the 10 billion euros it aims to borrow this year ahead of a planned exit from its EU/IMF bailout.

"The NTMA intends to step up its re-engagement with the market during 2013 so that Ireland is positioned to successfully exit the EU/IMF programme," John Corrigan said in a statement, adding that Ireland's first treasury bill auction of the year would take place on Jan. 17.