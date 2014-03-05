DUBLIN, March 5 Ireland's debt agency may this year purchase some bonds due for repayment in April 2016 to ease a sharp rise in debt repayments in addition to swapping some for longer-dated paper, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The debt agency said in February that it would consider swapping the bond due for repayment in April 2016 with a longer-dated bond.

"The vast majority I would imagine would be through the bond switching. But if there were opportunities to buy some of it back directly, that is something we would consider," NTMA debt agency head John Corrigan told journalists.

He said the transaction would likely take place before the end of the year, but declined to say whether it might take place before the summer.