UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland has mandated its first 30-year syndicated bond issue, which will take place in the near future subject to market conditions, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.
Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB , Danske Bank, Davy, and Royal Bank Of Scotland have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.