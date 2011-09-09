DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland will return to the
sovereign debt markets in phases, starting with short-term
issues in the latter part of 2012, the head of the National
Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Friday.
"The NTMA has maintained a very low presence in the very
short term debt markets thoughout recent months. Subject to
broader circumstances we hope to extend that programme through
the latter part of 2012 by slowly extending the maturity of the
debt we raise before beginning our efforts to raise long-term
debt," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.
"We envisage a phased engagement with the markets before we
fully resume normal debt raising operations."
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)