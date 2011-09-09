DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland will return to the sovereign debt markets in phases, starting with short-term issues in the latter part of 2012, the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Friday.

"The NTMA has maintained a very low presence in the very short term debt markets thoughout recent months. Subject to broader circumstances we hope to extend that programme through the latter part of 2012 by slowly extending the maturity of the debt we raise before beginning our efforts to raise long-term debt," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.

"We envisage a phased engagement with the markets before we fully resume normal debt raising operations." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)