DUBLIN Nov 1 Ireland's general government debt at the end of 2010 was 2.3 percent less than initially reported due to an accounting error, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"Removing the impact of this double count reduces the estimate of 2010 general government debt by 3.6 billion euros ($5.0 billion)or 2.3 percent of GDP," the ministry said in a statement.

In April the finance ministry reported that general government gross debt was 96 percent of gross domestic product and forecast it would grow to 111 percent by the end of 2011.

The ministry said it would give updated estimate of its 2011 debt forecast at the end of the month.

($1 = 0.717 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)