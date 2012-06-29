DUBLIN, June 29 Ireland is hopeful that an
agreement by EU leaders overnight to address the region's crisis
and help refinance struggling banks will help it cut its debt
burden and ease its return to debt markets, Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said on Friday.
He said the government had earlier targeted a refinancing of
30-40 billion euros of debt used to recapitalise Ireland banks
that is currently on the sovereign balance sheet, but declined
to say how much might be moved under the new rules.
"Our negotiating position up to now was to put arrangements
in place to lessen the burden of bank debts, but it would still
remain on the sovereign balance sheet," Noonan told journalists
in Dublin."
"This takes this further in terms of policy and the
intention now is to separate certain bank debt completely from
the sovereign balance sheet."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)