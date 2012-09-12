DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland can afford to be choosy about when it returns to long term bond markets again even though recent moves by the European Central Bank (ECB) and German constitutional court have created positive momentum for Irish bonds, the country's debt chief said on Wednesday.

Echoing comments made to Reuters on Tuesday by Ireland's finance minister, John Corrigan said he does not anticipate the ECB having to buy Irish bonds but that the announcement of its new bond buying scheme should help push yields down at a treasury bill auction in Dublin on Thursday.

"We're in a very comfortable position now in that we've reduced the funding mountain so I think we can be a little bit more choosy about when we return but certainly the backdrop created by the German ruling this morning is extremely positive," Corrigan told reporters.