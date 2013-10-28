DUBLIN Oct 28 Ireland's finance ministry will
name Willie Walsh, chief executive of International Airlines
Group (IAG), as chairman of the board of its debt
management agency, it said on Monday.
"Willie Walsh is an ideal candidate for the role... given
his position as a global business leader, his extensive
experience of corporate change, and his equity and financial
market experience," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a
statement.
Ireland, due to complete an 85 billion euro bailout in
December, has decided not to issue any more bonds this year as
it has enough cash on hand.