DUBLIN Nov 1 Ireland's general government gross
debt was 144.4 billion euros at the end of 2010, 3.6 billion
euros less than previously reported due to an accounting error,
the central statistics office said on Monday.
As a result, the ratio of general government gross debt to
gross domestic product was 92.6 percent rather than the 94.9
percent, the statistics office said.
The mistake was the result of a change in how loans from the
National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to the Housing
Finance Agency (HFA) were accounted for.
General government gross debt is defined by EU regulations
as the total gross debt owed by all government bodies to third
parties outside of government.
