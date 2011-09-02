* Underlying deficit fell 2 bln to end-August

* Tax take 1 pct ahead of target vs 1.6 pct in July

* Receipts from consumer spending tax fall again (Adds detail, analyst quotes)

DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland stayed ahead of its revenue and spending targets for the year at the end of August but a further slide in sales-related charges saw its performance dip a touch compared to July, department of finance data showed on Friday.

Ireland's deficit came to 20.4 billion euros in the first eight months of the year compared with a shortfall of 12.1 billion euros a year ago due to capital injections into the country's ailing lenders.

Stripping out the capital funnelled into the banks, the finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell around 2 billion euros year-on-year as hikes in income tax introduced this year boosted the state coffers.

Tax revenues stood at 20.5 billion euros at the end of August, one percent above the finance ministry's goal but allowing it slightly less breathing space than when it was 1.6 percent ahead of target last month.

However analysts said given the fact that Ireland's tax take fell behind target in June, the government looked set to meet its budget targets this year

"The Department of Finance will still be happy with the current state of play all things considered," Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers wrote in a note.

"But, the world economic slowdown is likely to impact on Ireland's external sector over the rest of 2011, and in turn tax receipts. The real test is to get the general government deficit down to 8.6 percent of GDP next year "

Ireland expects booming exports to help snap three years of shrinking economic output this year but finance minister Michael Noonan warned on Thursday that turmoil in the global economy would likely force the government to cut its growth forecasts for next year.

Ireland's central bank governor added his view on Friday, saying the country's recovery will be moderate and export-led, generating relatively few jobs.

Poor data in recent days have highlighted the weakness in the domestic economy and Friday's figures showed that receipts from taxes on consumer spending fell year-on-year for a third straight month to stand 3.3 percent below target.

The government is currently reviewing all public sector spending ahead of next year's budget and expenditure stood at 29.2 billion euros at the end August with departments spending one percent less than expected.

The finance ministry said the main underspend compared to profile came from the agriculture and social protection departments while justice and health were responsible for a 100 million euro overspend. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)