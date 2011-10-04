* Underlying deficit fell by 3 bln euros to end-Sept

* Govt says on track to meet IMF/EU targets

* VAT receipts below target amid weak domestic demand (Adds quotes, details)

DUBLIN, Oct 4 Ireland remained ahead of its revenue and spending targets for the year at the end of September, but poor domestic demand hit VAT receipts for the fourth month in a row, department of finance data showed on Tuesday.

The government's deficit stood at 20.7 billion euros in the first nine months of the year compared with a shortfall of 13.4 billion euros a year ago due to capital injections into the country's ailing lenders.

Stripping out the capital funnelled into the banks, the finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell by over 3 billion euros year-on-year.

"We are on track to meet budgetary targets for the year as a whole," the finance ministry statement said, adding that the end-September deficit was within the target set by the IMF/EU programme.

Ireland expects booming exports to help snap three years of shrinking economic output this year but the central bank on Tuesday cut its 2012 GDP growth target to 1.8 from 2.1 percent on expectations global economic turmoil will hit exports for next year.

But analysts say the government needs growth in the domestic economy to secure the medium-term growth needed to eat into its huge debt pile.

"The figures are quite encouraging all things considered," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "Despite a slowdown in the world economy they will hit their targets this year."

"VAT is obviously the big worry and it is hard to see that changing any time soon," he said.

Tax revenues stood at 24.1 billion euros, up 8.7 percent from last year on a series of tax hikes, 0.8 percent ahead of the ministry's end-September target of 23.9 billion euros.

That is half the 1.6 percent buffer the government had at the end of July, giving it less breathing space.

In the latest sign of weakness in domestic demand, the target for value-added tax came in 3.6 percent, or 300 million euros, below target. It was the fourth month in a row that targets have been missed.

Net voted expenditure at end-September, at 33.4 billion euros, was 0.6 percent up year-on-year, but 2.2 percent below profile.

The government is currently reviewing all public sector spending ahead of next year's budget. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew; editing by Ron Askew)