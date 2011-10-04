* Underlying deficit fell by 3 bln euros to end-Sept
* Govt says on track to meet IMF/EU targets
* VAT receipts below target amid weak domestic demand
DUBLIN, Oct 4 Ireland remained ahead of its
revenue and spending targets for the year at the end of
September, but poor domestic demand hit VAT receipts for the
fourth month in a row, department of finance data showed on
Tuesday.
The government's deficit stood at 20.7 billion euros in the
first nine months of the year compared with a shortfall of 13.4
billion euros a year ago due to capital injections into the
country's ailing lenders.
Stripping out the capital funnelled into the banks, the
finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell by over 3
billion euros year-on-year.
"We are on track to meet budgetary targets for the year as a
whole," the finance ministry statement said, adding that the
end-September deficit was within the target set by the IMF/EU
programme.
Ireland expects booming exports to help snap three years of
shrinking economic output this year but the central bank on
Tuesday cut its 2012 GDP growth target to 1.8 from 2.1 percent
on expectations global economic turmoil will hit exports for
next year.
But analysts say the government needs growth in the domestic
economy to secure the medium-term growth needed to eat into its
huge debt pile.
"The figures are quite encouraging all things considered,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
"Despite a slowdown in the world economy they will hit their
targets this year."
"VAT is obviously the big worry and it is hard to see that
changing any time soon," he said.
Tax revenues stood at 24.1 billion euros, up 8.7 percent
from last year on a series of tax hikes, 0.8 percent ahead of
the ministry's end-September target of 23.9 billion euros.
That is half the 1.6 percent buffer the government had at
the end of July, giving it less breathing space.
In the latest sign of weakness in domestic demand, the
target for value-added tax came in 3.6 percent, or 300 million
euros, below target. It was the fourth month in a row that
targets have been missed.
Net voted expenditure at end-September, at 33.4 billion
euros, was 0.6 percent up year-on-year, but 2.2 percent below
profile.
The government is currently reviewing all public sector
spending ahead of next year's budget.
