* Still sees budget gap at 8.6 pct/GDP
* Irish Fin Min says Europe will rescue Greece
* Fin Min sees 100 bln euros plus bill for European banks
* IMF: Ireland doesn't need extra radical measures
* Ireland says Anglo, Nationwide IOUs will cost 47 bln eur
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Oct 5 Ireland is sticking to next
year's budget deficit target, which it agrees with the
International Monetary Fund it can hit without the need for
radical new fiscal measures.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan told parliament on
Wednesday the deficit target of 8.6 percent of economic output
was still in force, though the level of fiscal adjustment
required to meet that goal was still under discussion due to
weaker growth prospects for 2012.
"The 8.6 (percent) is the target in the programme and that
is the target we are working towards in our preparation for the
budget," Noonan said.
The IMF said on Wednesday that Ireland did not need to take
By contrast, last month the ECB's outgoing chief economist,
Juergen Stark, said Dublin should accelerate its austerity
measures and break a pledge not to cut public sector pay again.
Noonan said his department would need to reduce its GDP
forecast for 2012 and would likely have to factor in
lower-than-expected sales tax returns when calculating how
large a fiscal adjustment was needed to cut the gap to 8.6
percent from an estimated 10 percent this year.
Noonan has previously said an adjustment of at least 3.6
billion euros would be necessary.
Ireland's department of finance forecasts 2012 GDP growth
of 2.5 percent compared to 1.65 percent in the latest Reuters
Noonan said on average, a 1 percentage point cut in GDP
translated into a loss of revenue of 800 million euros.
NO GREEK DEFAULT
Noonan said Europe would prevent Greece from default
and signalled a deal would be reached within the next few
weeks.
"I don't expect Greece to default," he said. "Do I think
that Greece will eventually be protected from the worst
elements of what is happening now? Yes, I do."
In addition to dealing with Greece, Noonan said Europe
needed to create a firewall to prevent contagion from Athens
affecting other countries and the bloc also needed to
recapitalise weak banks in the region, possibly spending over
100 billion euros doing so.
"The IMF said 200 billion was required. I don't know
whether it will go that high or not, but my own view is that
well in excess of 100 (billion) is required."
Ireland put a 70 billion euros bill on recapitalising its
banks, most of it paid for by taxpayers.
Noonan said the total cost of promissory notes used to
finance the bulk of the bailout for shuttered lenders Anglo
Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society would cost
around 47 billion euros, including an interest cost of around
17 billion. The capital sum is over 30 billion euros.
Repayments started this year and will stretch out for 20
years.
"The final payment on the promissory note of around 0.1
billion will be made on the 31st March 2031," Noonan said.
Ireland has poured 29 billion euros into Anglo Irish, the
poster child for the reckless lending that sparked the
country's financial crisis, of which 25 billion euros was via
promissory notes, a sort of IOU.
Noonan is lobbying European partners to use the euro zone's
bailout fund to cut the cost of the notes. He wants to use
cheaper borrowings from the fund to pay off the outstanding
amount owed and repay the fund over a longer time frame.
