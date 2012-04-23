* Irish 2011 budget deficit 9.4 pct vs. 10.6 percent EU
target
* Performance also better than 10.1 pct revised forecast by
govt in December
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, April 23 Ireland beat the budget deficit
target set under its EU/IMF bailout by more than a percentage
point in 2011, the government said on Monday, making it more
likely that it would stay on track this year despite cuts to
growth forecasts.
Dublin said that stripping out one-off capital injections
into its banks, the country's underlying deficit for the year
was 9.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with
the 10.6 percent target.
Ireland's underlying deficit was still the largest in the
European Union, more than twice Portugal's shortfall and higher
than the 9.1 percent deficit reported in Greece and 8.5 percent
in Spain.
The government is set to cut its growth forecast for the
year next week but given the better-than-expected deficit
starting point, it said it was on target to meet its 2012
deficit target of 8.6 percent.
Ireland is seen as the most likely of the euro zone's three
bailed-out countries to emerge from its EU/IMF programme, but
some economists have warned it may struggle to meet its deficit
targets due to slower growth in key export markets.
"The figures that (Irish finance minister) Michael Noonan is
quoting are encouraging in the sense that the underlying
position is a lot better than everyone assumed," said Alan
McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers. "We're
certainly heading in the right direction."
He warned however that the good news could be overshadowed
by wider concerns about the euro zone which could push up bond
yields of peripheral euro zone countries in the near term.
Investors on Monday were adjusting to the strong showing by
Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in the first round of
France's presidential election, as a budget crisis in the
Netherlands pushed the government to resign.
PROPERTY AGENCY SALE
Ireland's underlying budget deficit, which is used for its
targets under its bailout programme, was half a percentage point
lower than a revised government estimate of 10.1 percent given
in December, according to data from EU statistics agency
Eurostat.
The headline deficit, which includes capital injections into
financial institutions, was 13.1 percent, but the government
said this was inflated by one off spending that would have no
future impact on deficits or targets.
Most of the difference was due to capital injections into
banks that took place in July last year that totalled 3.7
percentage points of GDP, the finance ministry said.
Noonan said data for tax receipts and expenditure for the
first quarter of the year indicate the government will meet its
8.6 percent deficit target for 2012.
He added he was confident that Ireland could keep 30 billion
euros of debt owed by state-run property agency NAMA from
appearing on the country's balance sheet despite a shift in the
agency's ownership structure.
The agency is 51 percent controlled by three private
companies, including Irish Life Assurance plc. The state's
decision to buy Irish Life meant the agency risked falling into
full state control.
The sale of the Irish Life shareholding in NAMA to private
investors in the coming weeks will remove this concern, the
finance ministry said.
