DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland expects to post a 2013 budget deficit of 7.3 percent, below the 7.5 target under its EU-IMF bailout, the finance ministry said in a pre-budget paper posted on its web site late on Friday evening.

The government is widely expected to meet its 2013 deficit target and ministers have said they are close to agreeing a 2014 budget will keep the deficit below their target of 5.1 percent for that year.