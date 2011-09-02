BRIEF-GOAT raises $25 mln in funding led by Accel
* Announced $25 million in funding led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners, Upfront Ventures, Webb Investment Network Source text for Eikon:
DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's budget deficit stood at 20.4 billion euros at the end of August compared with a shortfall of 12.1 billion euros a year ago, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Stripping out 10.6 billion euros of payments made to Irish banks, the finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell by around 2 billion euros year-on-year.
Tax revenues stood at 20.5 billion euros, up 8.3 percent from last year and staying slightly ahead of the ministry's end-August target of 20.3 billion euros.
Spending was 29.2 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, one percent below profile. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)
* Announced $25 million in funding led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners, Upfront Ventures, Webb Investment Network Source text for Eikon:
Feb 7 Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.
Feb 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.