DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's budget deficit stood at 20.4 billion euros at the end of August compared with a shortfall of 12.1 billion euros a year ago, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Stripping out 10.6 billion euros of payments made to Irish banks, the finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell by around 2 billion euros year-on-year.

Tax revenues stood at 20.5 billion euros, up 8.3 percent from last year and staying slightly ahead of the ministry's end-August target of 20.3 billion euros.

Spending was 29.2 billion euros in the first eight months of the year, one percent below profile. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)