DUBLIN Oct 4 Ireland's budget deficit stood at 20.7 billion euros at the end of September compared with a shortfall of 13.4 billion euros a year ago, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Stripping out payments made to Irish banks, the finance ministry said the underlying deficit fell by over 3 billion euros year-on-year.

Tax revenues stood at 24.1 billion euros, up 8.7 percent from last year and staying slightly ahead of the ministry's end-September target of 23.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)