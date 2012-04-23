(Corrects 2011 deficit to 9.4 percent, not 9.6 percent)
DUBLIN, April 23 Ireland ran an underlying
budget deficit of 9.4 percent last year, beating its EU/IMF
deficit target by more than one percentage point, the government
said on Monday, citing figures from European statistics agency
Eurostat.
The underlying budget deficit, which is used for Ireland's
targets under its EU/IMF bailout programme, was half a
percentage point lower than a government estimate of 10.1
percent given in December.
The government's headline deficit, which includes capital
injections into financial institutions, was 13.1 percent.
Most of the difference was due to capital injections into
financial institutions that took place in July last year that
totalled 3.7 percentage points of GDP, the finance ministry said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)