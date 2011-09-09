BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Ireland's budget deficit next year is likely to be smaller than previously expected, a team of international inspectors said in a report released on Friday.

The inspectors from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a quarterly review of Ireland's meeting the criteria of emergency loans that the 2012 deficit was likely to be 8.6 percent of GDP, rather than 8.8 percent as forecast previously.

"Moreover, the minister for finance has publicly stated that the government may aim for a larger consolidation effort in the 2012 budget, without however being able to commit to specifics in advance of the conclusion of the ongoing expenditure review, which is expected for September," said the inspectors, known as the "Troika".

They also noted, however, that the implementation of the reform of the Irish financial sector, the collapse of which forced Dublin to seek emergency lending from the EU and the IMF, would continue to be challenging in the near term.

"The deleveraging of non-core assets is expected to accelerate, helped by an apparently stronger than previously expected demand for assets held abroad by the Irish banks," the report said.

"The restructuring of the domestic banks, which is well under way, has to continue with the ultimate goal of restoring a viable banking sector capable of serving the Irish economy by providing a wide range of products at competitive conditions," it said.

