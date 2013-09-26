DUBLIN, Sept 26 U.S. computer firm Dell Inc's
financial services arm is setting up a European
headquarters in Ireland, becoming the latest multinational to
take advantage of the country's low corporate tax rates.
It will join companies like fast-growing online
holiday-rental service AirBnB, which this month said it was
locating its European headquarters in Ireland, as well as Google
and Apple.
Dell Financial Services, which offers financing to Dell
customers, will eventually create 300 jobs in the bailed out
euro zone member, where unemployment is 13.7 percent, it said on
Thursday.
It adds to Dell's existing operations in Ireland, where it
already employs 2,500 people in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The
computer manufacturer's European corporate headquarters are in
the United Kingdom.
"We plan to build out our financing business from here,
facilitating our goal to bring a diverse range of financial
solutions to our customers throughout Europe," said Aongus
Hegarty, president of Dell in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Ireland is one of several European Union member states
facing scrutiny from the EU's competition authority, which said
this month it was looking into corporate tax arrangements in
several countries including Ireland.