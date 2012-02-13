* Irish Finance Dept releases new deposit stats for first
time
* Figures show 2 pct growth in deposits Dec m/m
DUBLIN Feb 13 Deposits held by the four
Irish banks covered by a government guarantee have been growing
steadily since September, Ireland's finance department said
on Monday.
Consolidated deposits at the four banks -- Allied Irish
Banks, Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb
and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation -- were 147 billion
euros ($194 billion) in December, up 2 billion euros compared
with November, the department of finance said.
The volume of customer deposits has been growing steadily
since August, when it was 140 billion euros.
While Irish consumers, companies and pension funds pulled
large amounts of cash out of Irish-based banks before the
signing of an EU/IMF bailout in 2010, deposits have stabilised
in recent months.
The finance department said the measure of consolidated
deposits, which is published for the first time, offers a more
accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than
figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group
deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.
The Central Bank said the four covered banks had 102 billion
euros of deposits from the private sector in December, posting
an increase of 1 billion euros from November after seven months
of falls.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)