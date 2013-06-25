DUBLIN, June 25 Deposits held by Ireland's locally-owned banks fell 1.9 percent month-on-month in May as lower interest rates discouraged customers from saving their money, the finance department said on Tuesday.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks fell by 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to 150.7 billion euros, returning to levels seen a year ago but still above a low of 140 billion in June 2011.

"The moderation in the rate of growth of deposit volumes is not unexpected when account is taken of the deposit gathering initiatives by the covered banks in 2012," the finance ministry said in a statement.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left the banks dependent on the European Central Bank for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a 9.9 percent to 35.5 billion euros in May.