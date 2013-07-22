DUBLIN, July 22 Deposits held by Ireland's locally-owned banks increased by 1 percent in the month to June, the finance department said on Tuesday.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks increased by 1.5 billion euros to 152 billion euros compared to a low of 140 billion in June 2011.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left the banks dependent on the European Central Bank for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped 2 percent to 34.8 billion euros in the month to June.