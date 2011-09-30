DUBLIN, Sept 30 Deposits at Ireland's banks fell 10.4 percent in August from a year earlier, falling by the same margin as in July, while the supply of credit to consumers fell a touch, central bank figures showed on Friday.

Irish consumers, companies and pension funds have been withdrawing cash from Irish-based banks for the past.

Ireland's finance minister said on Sunday that retail deposits were up since June with corporate deposits pretty flat and that August and September had been "fairly good months for flows within the banking system".

Friday's figures showed household deposits fell 5.4 percent year-on-year in August while deposits from insurance corporations, pension funds and other financial intermediaries declined at an annual rate of 20 percent.

Overall, banks based in Ireland had 94.8 billion euros ($141 billion) of outstanding loans with the European Central Bank at the end of August, of which 70.5 billion was held by the country's six domestic banks, a rise of 90 million on a month ago.

After years of reckless lending, Irish banks have sharply cut the supply of credit to consumers and loans to households dropped 4.0 percent in August from a year earlier, compared to a 3.9 percent fall in July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)