* Move follows criticism for not passing on previous cut
* ECB lowers benchmark rate from 1.25 pct to 1 pct
DUBLIN Dec 8 Bank of Ireland
partially passed on the European Central Bank's (ECB)
quarter-percentage point rate cut to customers holding variable
rate mortgages on Thursday, after coming under political
pressure for failing to do so last month.
Ireland's banks, at the centre of the country's financial
crisis, have been reluctant to pass on rate cuts to standard
variable mortgages because of their large losses on tracker
mortgages, which track the ECB rate and are expensive to fund.
Last month all local lenders, except Bank of Ireland, passed
on an ECB 25-basis point cut after Prime Minister Enda Kenny
told their executives they had to. Bank of Ireland is the only
local lender not in state control after a property crash sent
the sector into meltdown.
Bank of Ireland, in which the state holds 15 percent, said
on Thursday the rate on its standard variable mortgage was being
reduced by between 0.1 percent and 0.15 percent. New customers
will now be offered a minimum variable rate of 3.4 percent.
The benchmark ECB interest rate is now 1 percent.
"The bank's funding costs remain elevated and we will keep
our interest rates including those for deposits under ongoing
review," it said in a statement.
Allied Irish Banks, which passed on last month's
ECB rate reduction in full after an embarrassing climbdown, did
not pass on Thursday's reduction to its standard variable
customers.
AIB's standard variable rate, at 3.24 percent, is the lowest
on the market. It also did not pass on ECB rate increases in
April and July.
In a statement, AIB said it had to balance its treatment of
customers with the fact its mortgage books were loss-making.
Ireland's central bank is against forcing banks to pass on
ECB rate cuts and has instead used its powers of persuasion --
reinforced by the near 50 billion euros ($66.95 billion)in
emergency funding it has lent them -- to ensure their variable
rates are proportionate.
Permanent tsb, which has effectively priced itself out of
the standard variable mortgage market, said on Thursday it would
pass on the ECB cut to all its customers and reduce some of its
variable rate mortgages by a further 46 basis points.
Permanent tsb's standard variable rate mortgage is now 5.19
percent.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
David Hulmes)