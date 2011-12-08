DUBLIN Dec 8 Bank of Ireland partially passed on the European Central Bank's (ECB) quarter percentage point rate cut to customers holding variable rate mortgages on Thursday after coming under political pressure for failing to do so last month.

Bank of Ireland, the only local lender not in state control, said the rate on its standard variable mortgage was being reduced by between 0.15 percent and 0.1 percent. New customers will now be offered a minimum variable rate of 3.4 percent.

"The bank's funding costs remain elevated and we will keep our interest rates including those for deposits under ongoing review," Bank of Ireland said in a statement.

