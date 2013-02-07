US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DUBLIN Feb 7 Ireland's budget deficit will fall to 4.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 5.1 percent after a deal to cut the burden of the country's bank debt, documents released by the finance ministry on Thursday showed.
"What it means is there will be 1 billion (euros) less taken from expenditure and tax cuts until 2015," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a news conference.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.