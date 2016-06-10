FRANKFURT, June 10 Ireland needs to boost the supply of housing and keep a close eye on its property market, which is being driven by foreign buyers and strong demand, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said on Friday.

Ireland received financial assistance from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to late 2013 and is now subject to so-called "post-programme surveillance" until at least 75 percent of the aid received has been repaid.

"The undersupply of housing remains a prominent issue and needs to be tackled using supply-side measures," the two institutions said in a joint statement after their fifth surveillance mission.

"Careful monitoring of the property market should continue, especially given the high foreign capital inflows into the commercial real estate market, coupled with strong demand."

While praising Ireland's "remarkable" economic adjustment, the ECB and the Commission said efforts should continue to improve insolvency and bankruptcy procedures and speed up the recovery of collateral. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew Roche)