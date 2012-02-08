* Fin Min says Greek concession would strengthen Ireland's
hand
* Ireland seeking ECB help in reducing sovereign debt burden
(Adds background, details)
DUBLIN Feb 8 Ireland would see any
European Central Bank contribution to the restructuring of Greek
debt as a precedent that would boost Dublin's efforts to ease
the burden of its own sovereign debt, the country's finance
minister said on Wednesday.
ECB policymakers on Wednesday were divided as to what
contribution the central bank might make to a restructuring of
Greece's sovereign debt amid efforts to close a complex deal to
unlock a second bailout for Athens.
Ireland, widely seen as the poster child among bailed-out
euro zone countries, has been lobbying the ECB to help it reduce
the burden of its sovereign debt by cutting the cost to the
government of bailing out its banks.
"If the ECB are prepared to make this kind of concession to
Greece it would encourage me to think that they might be ready
to make concessions on the promissory note to Ireland," Finance
Minister Michael Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.
"I see it, if it occurs, as a strengthening of our
negotiating position."
Officials from the ECB, European Commission and
International Monetary Fund on Wednesday were attempting to
broker a deal that would open the way for a 130 billion euro
EU/IMF rescue for Greece and avoid a disorderly default.
While the ECB has ruled out joining private creditors in
voluntarily accepting losses on its Greek bonds, it could
provide indirect relief by renouncing profits from bonds it
bought at below face value.
The ECB's 23-member Governing Council, which holds a regular
monthly meeting on Thursday, has yet to adopt a position, but
some policymakers are reluctant to share the burden, in part for
fear of setting a precedent.
The Irish government is discussing several options with the
ECB on how to reduce the cost of the bank bailout, including
refinancing the promissory notes used to bail out now-defunct
Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society.
The notes carry an interest bill of 17 billion euros.
Ireland wants to use cheaper loans from the euro zone's
rescue fund, the EFSF, to refinance some 30 billion euros worth
of IOUs pumped into Anglo Irish.
Officials from Ireland and the country's so-called troika of
lenders at the EC, the ECB and the IMF are due to complete a
technical paper on how to cut the cost of the IOUs for European
finance ministers to consider.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Grebler)