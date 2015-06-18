* Former finance ministry head: ECB put pressure on Ireland

* Says officials used anonymous comments to add pressure

* Says IMF bid to burn bondholders overruled by ECB, EU

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, June 18 European officials used anonymous media briefings to undermine market confidence in Ireland and increase pressure on the government to accept a bailout in 2010, the head of the finance ministry at the time said on Thursday.

Kevin Cardiff, the secretary general of the Department of Finance in November 2010, did not specify whether the officials were from the European Central Bank or European Union, the two bodies that wanted a bailout to ease wider market concerns.

"It was though clearly inappropriate, that at the outset, at the point when we were trying to make decisions, that backdoor briefings of the media should be used to undermine our position on the market so as to add to our pressure," Cardiff said.

"Democratic systems should not rely on undermining reputation and distributing misinformation via anonymous briefings," he told a parliamentary inquiry into the banking crisis that forced Ireland into a 64 billion euro bailout.

The Irish government was "pushed quite hard" by the European Central Bank into accepting an EU-IMF bailout in 2010 and was prevented from burning senior bank bondholders, he said.

The ECB denies any undue pressure was put on Ireland to take the bailout, needed after the collapse of the country's banking system, and says its perilous finances forced it to seek aid.

"At the moment we entered it we were pushed quite hard," Cardiff said.

A letter from ECB head Jean Claude Trichet told Ireland in November 2010 that it would not extend further emergency funding to the country's banks if Dublin did not sign up to a bailout. Ireland signed the deal two days later.

The government was initially supported by the head of the International Monetary Fund Dominique Strauss-Kahn in seeking to impose burden sharing on senior bank bondholders in failed Irish banks, Cardiff said.

But Strauss-Kahn was overruled in a conference call with EU and ECB officials, Cardiff said, citing information he said was not first hand, but that he believed to be credible.

There was "a strong negative reaction from the ECB and others and that moreover the EU-IMF programme would not go ahead if senior bondholder burden sharing was contemplated", he said.

"Of course it was formally Ireland's decision not to burn bondholders, but it was one of those decisions without much option."

Greece, facing a possible IMF default on July 1, is negotiating with the ECB and European Commission on an aid-for-reforms deal. Both institutions have rejected accusations that they are using inappropriate pressure to convince the Greek government to accept the new bailout funds.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)