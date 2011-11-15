DUBLIN Nov 15 The European Central Bank (ECB) has assured Ireland that it will continue to fund the country's banks and its recent extension of the duration of the funding it is offering euro zone banks is encouraging, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

"At all my meetings with the ECB we have raised the issue of medium-term funding. Their position is that they are not legally empowered to give funding beyond a short-term basis. But recently, there seemed to be a change in policy because they are willing to give medium-term funding up to 12 months," Noonan told parliament.

"We would like assurances even beyond that, but that is an advance on the previous position."

"There is no suggestion at any point that they will withdraw funding from us, and they have assured us at all times that whatever the roll-over period will be, that they will continue to roll it over." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)