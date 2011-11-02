UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
DUBLIN Nov 2 Ireland believes uncertainty around Greece will force the European Central Bank to make a public pledge to buy Italian bonds on secondary markets for as long as is necessary to stabilise markets, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
"They need to go into the market and say they have a wall of money here and no matter how much speculation there is we are going to keep buying Italian bonds and any other bonds that are threatened," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.
"I think they will (do that). I don't think they have any choice with the Greek situation," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)
* Phosagro biggest shareholders raise $252 mln in share offering
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.