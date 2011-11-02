DUBLIN Nov 2 Ireland believes uncertainty around Greece will force the European Central Bank to make a public pledge to buy Italian bonds on secondary markets for as long as is necessary to stabilise markets, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

"They need to go into the market and say they have a wall of money here and no matter how much speculation there is we are going to keep buying Italian bonds and any other bonds that are threatened," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.

"I think they will (do that). I don't think they have any choice with the Greek situation," he said.