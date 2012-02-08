DUBLIN Feb 8 Ireland would look for
concessions from the European Central Bank if the bank
contributed to a restructuring of Greece's sovereign debt,
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Ireland is in talks with its EU-IMF creditors to cut the
cost of bailing out its banks, in part by refinancing promissory
notes used to rescue defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank.
ECB policymakers are still divided on what contribution the
central bank could make to a restructuring of Greece's sovereign
debt, two euro zone monetary policy sources said on Wednesday.
"If the ECB are prepared to make this kind of concession to
Greece it would encourage me to think that they might be ready
to make concessions on the promissory note to Ireland," Noonan
told state broadcaster RTE.
"I see it, if it occurs, as a strengthening of our
negotiating position.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)