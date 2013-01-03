DUBLIN Jan 3 Ireland has made reasonable progress in talks with the European Central Bank (ECB) on easing the burden of some of its bank debt but key issues remain, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

Ireland has been negotiating with the ECB for over a year to ease the repayment terms on the promissory notes, or IOUs, that it pumped mainly into the failed Anglo Irish Bank and wants a deal agreed before the next payment falls due in March.

"We have made reasonable progress with Frankfurt, there are some key issues still outstanding but we will hope that we will resolve them satisfactorily between now and March," Michael Noonan told reporters.