DUBLIN Jan 5 Ireland expects to cut its budget deficit to 0.75 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year and balance the budget a year ahead of schedule in 2017, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Noonan flagged last month that the deficit could fall to 0.7 or 0.8 percent of GDP this year and confirmed that on Tuesday after cutting the deficit forecast for 2015 on the back of a further surge in the amount of tax collected. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)