DUBLIN Oct 13 Ireland is to extend a levy on the country's banks that yields 150 million euros per year for an extra five years to 2021, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in his budget speech on Tuesday.

Noonan said there would be a review of the methods used to calculate the levy, which was introduced for a three-year period in 2014. But he said he expected it would still bring in 750 million euros over extra the five-year period. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)