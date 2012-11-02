* Irish tax take beats target by 0.3 pct vs 1.5 pct in Sept

* Overspending continues, lack of capital spend helps offset

* Significant consequences for December budget

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Nov 2 Ireland was only marginally ahead of its revenue goal for the year at the end of October, leaving the government heavily dependent on November when 30 percent of the year's corporate tax is due to be returned.

With economic growth likely to halve compared to last year and the government struggling to stop departments overspending, Ireland has been relying on a better-than-expected tax take to ensure it meets its deficit reduction target for the year.

However its outperformance has been slipping in recent months. It fell to 0.3 percent in October from 1.5 percent a month before and over twice that margin in June as it received only half the amount of corporate tax expected.

While three main tax heads - income, corporate and sales tax - remained ahead of target for the year, income tax also recorded a monthly shortfall in October, coming in 2.4 percent lower than expected.

"The figures are probably the weakest set so far this year. If the trend continues through to November this is going to have significant consequences for the December budget," said Peter Vale, tax partner at Grant Thornton.

The above-target tax take was offset again by government departments spending 1.2 percent more than targeted versus 2.0 percent in September, chiefly due to swollen health and social protection budgets.

Ireland's health minister has been under most pressure to fill the gap, announcing cuts including in care for the elderly and pay for new doctors. That department's overspend rose to 336 million euros in October.

The government has sought to offset this by spending 14 percent less of its allocated capital budget this year, meaning overall government spending is almost on target.

"It's reassuring to see some easing back in the overspend and it still looks more likely than not that the budget targets will be hit," KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said, pointing to robust VAT figures as cause for optimism.

"We'll just have to cross our fingers and wait for the more important November numbers."

Ireland's budget deficit fell to 14.1 billion euros from 22.2 billion a year ago, mainly due to bank recapitalisations last year and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan repeated on Thursday that the government would trim its budget deficit to around 8.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, beating its bailout target of 8.6 percent and giving it a headstart on the end-2013 target of 7.5 percent.