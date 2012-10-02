* Tax take 1.5 pct ahead of target, down from June
* Overall deficit nearly halves on bank-related spending
* Analysts see deficit targets being met, spending a concern
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 2 Ireland kept ahead of its revenue
goal for the year at the end of the third quarter but government
overspending persisted, keeping the pressure on Dublin with more
austerity to come.
Ireland expects to better the target set under an EU/IMF
bailout to reduce its budget deficit to 8.3 percent of GDP this
year from 9 percent in 2011. Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said on Tuesday he was confident revenue goals for the year
would be met.
That was after tax returns came in 1.5 percent ahead of
target at the end of September, a month when a tenth of total
tax is collected, giving Ireland a buffer in its bid to raise
more revenue this year, but one less comfortable than when it
was 3.1 percent ahead of expectations in June.
"The exchequer returns highlight the progress the government
is making in restoring the public finances to a more sustainable
position," Noonan said in a statement.
"Although challenging targets still remain for the last
quarter, I am confident that the overall tax revenue target for
2012 tax receipts can be achieved."
Three of Ireland's so-called 'big four' tax heads - income,
corporate and sales tax - remained technically ahead of target,
although when 261 million euros ($337.60 million) of corporate
tax receipts that were due last December but received in January
are excluded, corporate tax was 0.5 percent behind profile.
The better-than-expected tax take was offset again by
continued government overspend with department expenditure
coming in 2 percent above target versus 1.6 percent in August,
chiefly due to the swollen health and social-protection budgets.
The health department has come under particular criticism
from Ireland's bailout lenders and has scrambled to find
additional savings in recent weeks through cutting back on care
for the elderly and overtime pay and telling senior doctors to
work more flexible hours.
When stripping out a reclassification of an employment levy
from spending to taxation, the picture was not so bad for social
protection, the department charged with dole payments which have
ballooned as Ireland's jobless rate nears 15 percent.
The country's deficit for the first nine months of the year
fell to 11.1 billion euros from 20.6 billion a year ago, mainly
due to the state recapitalisations of lenders last year and the
rescheduling of other bank-related payments earlier this year.
The figures also showed that non-tax revenues, which are
equivalent to almost one-tenth of the tax take, were 20 percent
higher year-on-year, with a third of that coming through fees
from a state guarantee on bank deposits that the government is
looking to wean lenders off over time.
While analysts said Ireland remained on target to meet its
deficit targets for the year, they warned the government that it
will need to deliver on expenditures savings next year and not
rely on another 12 months of over-performance on the tax side.
"With the positive year-to-date surprise on the reported tax
revenue side largely offset by the negative year-to-date
overshoot on the headline voted expenditure side, Ireland's
public finances remain poised to meet their full-year targets,"
"However, any indiscipline on the spending front will need
to be addressed by the government if it is to meet its target
for the 2.25 billion euro expenditure component of the planned
3.5 billion in fiscal consolidation measures planned for Budget
2013."