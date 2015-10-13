* Ireland uses 1.5 bln euros to cut taxes, increase spending
* Talk of excessively expansionary budget is wrong: minister
* Bank levy extended, NAMA told to solve housing crisis
(Adds further quotes, details)
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Oct 13 Ireland's finance minister
effectively kicked off the government's re-election campaign on
Tuesday by using the spoils of a newly booming economy to reduce
taxes and reverse unpopular cuts in an all-encompassing budget.
A year after calling an end to seven years of austerity,
Dublin will pump an additional 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion)
into an economy set to grow by over 6 percent this year, with
measures including lower personal taxes, relief on child care
and unwinding cuts imposed during a three-year bailout.
Ireland will still comfortably cut its budget deficit below
the European Union target of 3 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) this year and Finance Minister Michael Noonan said talk of
an "excessively expansionary budget" were well off the mark.
"These are sensible, affordable steps that will keep the
recovery going and bring its benefits to every family," Noonan
said in his fifth and final budget speech before elections due
early next year.
"But we must not gamble with the future. This Government
will not take chances that destabilise the recovery."
Noonan and spending minister Brendan Howlin used their
speeches as a pitch to voters that only they could prudently
manage the state's finances after the election.
Goading left-wing challenger Sinn Fein, who curtailed their
vociferous support for Greece's Syriza-led government when Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras jettisoned his anti-austerity rhetoric,
Howlin said: "Who speaks of Syriza now?"
"GOODIES FOR EVERYONE"
However opponents accused Noonan last week of trying to "buy
votes" by channelling 2015 tax windfalls into a late-year
spending splurge. The central bank urged against using the
fiscal gains to finance long-lasting spending commitments.
By next February or March, when an election is set to be
called after speculation of a snap vote was dampened, voters
would be starting to feel the benefits of Noonan's 2016 tax
cuts, public sector wage rises and a hike in the minimum wage.
The budget also introduced free doctors' appointments for
children up to the age of 12, increased funding set aside for
social housing and put plans in place to employ more teachers
and police officers.
With the economy forecast to be Europe's best performing
for a third successive year in 2016 and expand by at least 3
percent every year until 2020, Noonan said he would continue to
with more of the same if re-elected.
"The government will want people to take this budget in
isolation, to forget what has happened in the last four and a
half years, to forget the way the vulnerable have been
targeted," said Michael McGrath, finance spokesman for the
largest opposition party, Fianna Fail.
A levy on banks that yields 150 million euros a year was
extended until 2021 while Noonan placed a lower 6.25 percent tax
rate on the new "knowledge development box", the latest measure
aimed at multinationals, though its scope has been limited by
new international guidelines.
Noonan also sought to tackle a severe shortage of housing in
urban centres for the third budget in a row, mandating Ireland's
bad bank, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), to build
20,000 units by 2020 at a cost of 4.5 billion euros. The country
requires more than 20,000 new houses a year just to keep up with
demand.
However, tentative discussions on linking soaring
residential rents to the currently flat rate of inflation were
put on hold, pending further analysis from Noonan's department,
a spokesman said.
"I don't think the government appreciates the seriousness of
this housing crisis," said Peter McVerry, a homelessness
campaigner.
"Homelessness and housing are not priorities for this
government, their priority at the moment is throwing goodies to
everyone."
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt/Ruth Pitchford)