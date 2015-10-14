DUBLIN Oct 14 Ireland's plan for a late-year
spending splurge equal to tax cuts and additional spending due
next year has echoes of the ill-fated policies of the past, the
country's independent fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday.
Ireland outlined plans on Tuesday to cut taxes and boost
spending by 1.5 billion euros next year, or about 0.75 percent
of gross domestic product (GDP). Ireland's Fiscal Advisory
Council originally described these expansionary measures as
prudent given the newly booming economy.
But the government unexpectedly announced at the weekend
that it would also spend two-thirds of an estimated 2.3 billion
euro tax windfall for 2015 by the end of this year.
This would sidestep European Union fiscal rules that would
halt such action from next year and effectively boost the
planned expansion for 2016.
Council chairman John McHale told Irish national broadcaster
RTE that tThe anticipated tax windfall should go to bring the
deficit down further rather than funding spending commitments
that will carry through for future years.
"Unfortunately there are some echoes of mistakes we have
made in the past. Given the growth in the economy, it now really
looks too expansionary so unfortunately we do have to revise
that positive assessment that we gave before," he said.
"There are some questions about the formal compliance with
the requirements of the fiscal rules, both European and
national. It completely undermines the government's own
multi-annual expenditure ceilings."
The government, which will still comfortably cut its deficit
below the EU target of 3 percent of GDP this year, had flagged
the need for some added spending, although monthly exchequer
figures had only shown pressures in the health service.
McHale said allowing other departments to overspend this
year was a boost that an economy set to grow by over 6 percent
did not need. Political opponents have accused the government of
trying to "buy votes" ahead of elections next year.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan defended the spending plans
in his response to McHale on RTE.
"I'd be pulling back if there was a danger of overheating
but if you have unemployment at 9.4 percent, a lot of land
unbuilt on when people need houses and when you have a lot of
money in the system not being drawn down for investment, there
is a lot of spare capacity in this economy," he said.
"Until that spare capacity is used up, I don't think we need
fear overheating but we'll watch it very carefully and I'll
listen to the fiscal council. Overall, I agree with the general
thrust of their advice, be cautious, don't take big risks."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)