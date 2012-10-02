DUBLIN Oct 2 Ireland kept ahead of its revenue
goal for the year at the end of the third quarter but its
outperformance weakened for the third successive month as tax
returns beat their target by 1.5 percent, down from 3.1 percent
in June.
The better-than-expected tax take was offset again by
continued government overspend with department expenditure
coming in 2.0 percent above target versus 1.6 percent in August,
chiefly due to the swollen health and social protection budgets.
Ireland's budget deficit for the first nine months of the
year fell to 11.1 billion euros from 20.6 billion a year ago,
mainly due to the state recapitalisations of lenders last year
and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments earlier this
year.