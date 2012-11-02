DUBLIN Nov 2 Ireland stayed only marginally ahead of its revenue goal for the year at the end of October as its outperformance slipped to 0.3 percent from 1.5 percent last month.

The better-than-expected tax take was offset again by government overspending. Department expenditure came in 1.2 percent above target versus 2.0 percent in September, chiefly due to the swollen health and social protection budgets.

Ireland's budget deficit fell to 14.1 billion euros ($18.1 billion) from 22.2 billion a year ago, mainly due to the state recapitalisations of lenders last year and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments earlier this year.