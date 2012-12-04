PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
DUBLIN Dec 4 Ireland fell 0.5 percent behind its revenue goal for 2012 at the end of November after weak income and corporation tax receipts in the busiest tax month of the year wiped out the outperformance over previous months.
The disappointing figures were flagged on Saturday when the country's finance department said in its annual pre-budget "White Paper" that it would miss the target for the year. Total current spending was also 1.7 percent above target.
Ireland's budget deficit fell to 13 billion euros ($17.01 billion) from 21.4 billion euros a year ago, mainly due to the state recapitalisations of lenders last year and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments earlier this year.
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.