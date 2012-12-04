DUBLIN Dec 4 Ireland fell 0.5 percent behind its revenue goal for 2012 at the end of November after weak income and corporation tax receipts in the busiest tax month of the year wiped out the outperformance over previous months.

The disappointing figures were flagged on Saturday when the country's finance department said in its annual pre-budget "White Paper" that it would miss the target for the year. Total current spending was also 1.7 percent above target.

Ireland's budget deficit fell to 13 billion euros ($17.01 billion) from 21.4 billion euros a year ago, mainly due to the state recapitalisations of lenders last year and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments earlier this year.