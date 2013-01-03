DUBLIN Jan 3 Ireland's tax take unexpectedly finished last year 0.7 percent ahead of target after strong returns in December reversed a weak trend that had threated to wipe out a robust performance in the first half of the year.

Ireland's finance department had estimated a 210 million euro ($278 million) revenue shortfall for 2012 in early December but particularly strong corporate tax receipts since then meant the year instead finished with a 271 million euro surplus.

The budget deficit for last year fell to 14.9 billion euros from 24.9 billion a year earlier, mainly due to the state recapitalisations of lenders in 2011 and the rescheduling of other bank-related payments in 2012.