DUBLIN Aug 2 Ireland kept ahead of its revenue goals for the year at the end of July when returns beat their target by 2.5 percent, but the government was still spending more than anticipated with current expenditure coming in 1.3 percent above target.

Ireland's budget deficit for the first half of the year halved to 9.1 billion euros from 18.9 billion a year ago, partly as result of a deal struck in March to reschedule a 3.1 billion euro annual cash payment of high-interest IOUs that Dublin issued to prop up two state-run banks.

"The large decrease in the deficit is mainly due to lower non-voted capital expenditure. This is primarily caused by the treatment of the 2012 Promissory Note payment and the fact that the July 2011 banking recapitalisation payments were not repeated," the Finance Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)