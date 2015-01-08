(Corrects month in headline and first paragraph to December
from November)
DUBLIN Jan 8 Irish consumer sentiment recovered
strongly in December to stand just short of an eight-year high,
a survey showed on Thursday.
But the survey's authors warned any recovery in spending in
Ireland may be muted as consumers complain improvements in the
overall economy are slow to result in more disposable income.
The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index rose to
90.5 in December from 85.3 in November. The index hit an
eight-year high of 92.8 in September.
"Encouragingly, the details of the December sentiment survey
hint that household spending power may be less strained in
2015," KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.
"However, the sentiment survey implies that many Irish
households are cash constrained and cautious in their spending
behaviour. So, the increase in consumer outlays in 2015 is
unlikely to be spectacular."
Ireland forecasts that the economy grew by almost 5 percent
in 2014, likely to be the fastest in the European Union, and
data released so far this year showed unemployment falling
further, tax receipts soaring and strong services and
manufacturing growth.
Separate data on Thursday showed that retail sales rose 0.2
percent month-on-month in November to post an annual jump of 4.7
percent as car purchases rose sharply and clothing, furniture
and department store sales recovered.
While seven years of tax hikes and spending cuts have come
to an end, the 30 billion euros ($35 billion) taken out of the
economy as a result has left consumers stretched and resentful
at feeling little effect from the recovery, resulting in street
protests.
The survey found that 33 percent of consumers anticipate a
deterioration in their financial situation in the coming year
compared to 23 percent that envisage some improvement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by
Louise Ireland)