DUBLIN, August 31 Ireland's banks lost deposits at a faster rate in July while the supply of credit to consumers also continued to fall, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.

Irish consumers, companies and pension funds have been withdrawing cash from Irish-based banks for the past year and the rate of decline in deposits increased to 10.4 percent year-on-year in July from a 10.0 percent reduction the previous month.

Ireland's government is hoping the latest recapitalisation of its banks, which was completed in July, will restore investor and customer confidence, reverse deposit outflows and reduce the sector's reliance on loans from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Overall, banks based in Ireland had 97.6 billion euros ($141 billion) of outstanding loans with the ECB at the end of July, of which 70.4 billion was held by the country's six domestic banks, a fall of 1.6 billion on a month ago.

After years of reckless lending, Irish banks have sharply cut the supply of credit to consumers as they seek to maintain their capital bases and the annual rate of decline in loans to households was 3.9 percent in June, unchanged from a month earlier. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)