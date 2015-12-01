Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's finance minister on Tuesday slashed his forecast for its year-end budget deficit to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product from 2.1 percent, after tax collections in November beat forecasts by 470 million euros.
Earlier this year the government forecast a budget deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP, but a combination of a booming economy and a surge in corporation tax paid by multinationals changed that forecast, Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Announce that it met with chairman of Investa Listed Funds Management Limited (ILFML) and ILFML's advisors