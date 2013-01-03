DUBLIN Jan 3 Ireland's budget deficit for 2012 fell below 8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 8.2 percent forecast last month, Ireland's spending minister said after strong tax figures were released on Thursday.

Ireland's tax take unexpectedly finished last year 0.7 percent ahead of target after strong returns in December reversed a weak trend that had threatened to wipe out a robust performance in the first half of the year.

"We will be below 8 percent now," Brendan Howlin told the Today FM radio station after the data was released.