DUBLIN, April 28 Ireland nudged up its growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016 on Tuesday, setting it up to remain
the fastest-growing economy in the European Union as the
government seeks to eliminate its budget deficit by 2018.
The Irish economy grew 4.8 percent last year, its best
performance since 2007 and the fastest growth in the EU as the
country continued to rebound from a debt crisis that forced it
to seek an international bailout.
Momentum has continued into 2015 with data released on
Tuesday showing retail sales volumes rose more than 9 percent
year-on-year in March and residential property prices jumped
nearly 17 percent.
The government sees growth remaining above 3 percent for the
next six years with the economy set to expand by 3.8 percent in
2016. The solid economic outlook prompted it to cut its forecast
for the budget deficit this year to 2.3 percent of gross
domestic product, comfortably below the EU limit of 3 percent of
GDP, and down from a previous estimate of 2.7 percent.
It sees the shortfall narrowing to 1.7 percent of GDP next
year, against a previous estimate of 1.8 percent.
Unemployment, expected to fall below 10 percent for the
first time in over six years when data for April is released on
Wednesday, is now forecast to drop to 9.6 percent this year and
to 8.8 percent in 2016 when the government will seek
re-election.
That marks a recovery from a high of 15 percent in 2012 when
Ireland was in the middle of its three-year international
bailout programme and compares to a forecast a year ago that it
would take until well into 2016 for unemployment to fall below
10 percent.
If it hits its growth targets, the government said its gross
debt will fall to 105 percent of GDP by the end of 2015 and
below 85 percent by 2020 from a peak of 125 percent during 2013.
As a result, the government will have up to 1.5 billion
euros extra in its budget for next year to divide evenly between
tax cuts and additional spending, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Monday.
