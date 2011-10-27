* FinMin says Ireland not 'displaced Mediterraneans'
* Says euro zone deal secures euro, averts recession
* Hopes Draghi bond buying signal is change of ECB policy
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN, Oct 27 Dublin's interests would not be
served by imposing a haircut on its sovereign bondholders, its
finance minister said on Thursday, as Ireland pressed on with a
campaign to distance itself from fellow bailout recipient
Greece.
Under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to
contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis, the region's leaders
struck a deal overnight with private banks and insurers for them
to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds.
Michael Noonan said the deal secured the future of the euro
and ended the threat of global recession, while stressing
Ireland has so far passed each of its EU/IMF bailout reviews and
returned the economy to growth this year.
"We have succeeded in the last couple of months in breaking
the perception that somehow or another we were some kind of
displaced Mediterranean in the North Atlantic. We are not. We
are a North European economy," the finance minister said in a
speech.
"We have similarities with the UK, the Netherlands and with
Germany in the structure of our labour market and in the way we
organise ourselves."
International investors have warmed to Ireland in recent
months after Dublin, piggybacking on a worsening Greek crisis,
won concessions amounting to around 1 billion euros (870 million
pounds) annually on the cost of its own bailout loans.
Dublin wants to build on those gains by reducing the cost of
financing the country's bank bailout, which has seen nearly 63
billion euros in state funds poured into five lenders, by
possibly tapping an enlarged euro zone bailout fund for cheaper
loans to refinance the bank-related debts. {ID:nL5E7LQ2VZ]
Although Ireland is only mid-way through an unprecedented
eight-year cycle of austerity, Noonan said Greece, the first
country to receive a bailout, would continue to be far worse off
for some time to come.
"If you look at the Greek situation, if you look at the best
case scenario... they are looking at another 10 years of
austerity programmes. At the most malign scenario they say the
Greeks won't be out of trouble until 2027," Noonan said.
Ireland's latest round of austerity is December's budget for
2012 and Noonan confirmed on Thursday that the adjustment of at
least 3.6 billion euros will be divided on a ratio of 2 to 1
spending cuts versus tax hikes and that he would lay out the
government's updated medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 4.
He said Ireland's export-driven economy had a huge vested
interest in Europe returning to growth, which he said was the
essential ingredient for dealing with the current crisis.
He hoped incoming European Central Bank president Mario
Draghi's signal on Wednesday that the bank stood ready to keep
buying the bonds of troubled euro zone countries despite German
misgivings marked a change of policy.
"I hope he is signalling a policy change because entering
into the market in the way that has been done on a permanent
basis is what the Bank of England always does and its what the
Fed does in the United States," Noonan said.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans, John
Stonestreet)